Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EVBN opened at $36.66 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.98.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

