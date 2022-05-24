Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE EVBN opened at $36.66 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.98.
About Evans Bancorp
