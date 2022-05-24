Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FSI opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

