inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
NYSE:INTT opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.99. inTEST has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02.
inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.82%.
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
