Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Genie Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

NYSE:GNE opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. Genie Energy has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94.

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 29.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,180,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,264,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 263,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.