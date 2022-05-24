Reviewing Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) & CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Digital Media Solutions and CannaSys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 529.03%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than CannaSys.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions -0.28% -3.09% -2.30% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and CannaSys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.22 $2.20 million ($0.04) -38.75 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats CannaSys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About CannaSys (Get Rating)

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

