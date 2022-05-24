StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE CORR opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.82. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

