Reviewing Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) & Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of Immatics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Immatics and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immatics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64

Immatics presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 247.22%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $66.64, suggesting a potential upside of 347.83%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than Immatics.

Profitability

This table compares Immatics and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immatics -260.05% -154.19% -42.88% Kymera Therapeutics -194.23% -30.40% -22.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immatics and Kymera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immatics $41.13 million 11.01 -$110.43 million ($1.68) -4.29 Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 10.57 -$100.22 million ($2.48) -6.00

Kymera Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immatics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immatics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Immatics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Immatics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immatics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumors; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101 for the treatment of cancer; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

