ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) vs. ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Critical Contrast

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) and ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ChargePoint has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADS-TEC Energy has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ChargePoint and ADS-TEC Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $242.34 million 15.66 -$132.24 million ($1.57) -7.20 ADS-TEC Energy $39.08 million 7.22 -$103.69 million N/A N/A

ADS-TEC Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChargePoint.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and ADS-TEC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -54.71% 5.72% 3.75% ADS-TEC Energy N/A N/A -6.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.1% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ChargePoint and ADS-TEC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 5 9 0 2.64 ADS-TEC Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50

ChargePoint presently has a consensus price target of $24.21, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. ADS-TEC Energy has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 168.17%. Given ADS-TEC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADS-TEC Energy is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Summary

ChargePoint beats ADS-TEC Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer. It also provides PowerBooster, a battery system that delivers high levels of power for the charging process; Storage Rack System, a scalable battery system; and Storage Container System, a custom battery system for large-scale applications as 20- or 40-foot container solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

