Contrasting Quantum-Si (QSI) & Its Rivals

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Quantum-Si to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Quantum-Si has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum-Si’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Quantum-Si and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A -24.70% -23.49% Quantum-Si Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quantum-Si and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A -$94.99 million -1.09 Quantum-Si Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 11.07

Quantum-Si’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si. Quantum-Si is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Quantum-Si and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A Quantum-Si Competitors 154 687 952 28 2.47

As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 27.52%. Given Quantum-Si’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quantum-Si has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Quantum-Si competitors beat Quantum-Si on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.