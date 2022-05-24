Reviewing Outbrain (OB) and Its Rivals

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Outbrain to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain -0.16% 10.87% 2.77% Outbrain Competitors -11.42% -13.89% -5.61%

23.2% of Outbrain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of Outbrain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Outbrain and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 2 0 3.00 Outbrain Competitors 1113 4483 9275 297 2.58

Outbrain currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 276.25%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 56.10%. Given Outbrain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Outbrain is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outbrain and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $1.02 billion $10.99 million -19.93 Outbrain Competitors $7.85 billion $2.07 billion 16.36

Outbrain’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Outbrain. Outbrain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Outbrain beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Outbrain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company's Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

