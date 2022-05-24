Head to Head Comparison: HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) & Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get HG alerts:

This table compares HG and Saul Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG $2.43 million 11.68 $2.76 million $0.86 11.63 Saul Centers $239.23 million 4.64 $48.39 million $1.70 27.42

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

HG has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A -0.89% -0.69% Saul Centers 21.22% 14.93% 2.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HG and Saul Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Saul Centers 0 1 2 0 2.67

Saul Centers has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.19%. Given Saul Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than HG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of Saul Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Saul Centers beats HG on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG (Get Rating)

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of 27 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Saul Centers (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.