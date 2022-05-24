NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Head to Head Contrast

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnLink Midstream has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.2% of NGL Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NGL Energy Partners and EnLink Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A EnLink Midstream 2 3 2 0 2.00

EnLink Midstream has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.03%. Given EnLink Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EnLink Midstream is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and EnLink Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.05 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.51 EnLink Midstream $6.69 billion 0.75 $22.40 million $0.14 74.43

EnLink Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnLink Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and EnLink Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13% EnLink Midstream 0.92% 2.33% 0.82%

Summary

EnLink Midstream beats NGL Energy Partners on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services. Its Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and brackish non-potable water. The company's Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 28 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia; and offers terminaling and storage services. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 12,100 miles of pipelines; 22 natural gas processing plants;7 fractionators with approximately 320,000 barrels per day; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

