Contrasting BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) & Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BuzzFeed and Globalstar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

BuzzFeed presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.81%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Globalstar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.2% of Globalstar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BuzzFeed has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and Globalstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A -1.64% -0.61% Globalstar -74.35% -25.60% -11.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BuzzFeed and Globalstar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million 1.41 $24.71 million N/A N/A Globalstar $124.30 million 17.67 -$112.63 million ($0.05) -24.40

BuzzFeed has higher revenue and earnings than Globalstar.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Globalstar on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Globalstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 745,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. has a strategic alliance with XCOM Labs to jointly commercialize XCOM's capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar's Band n53 for 5G deployments in the United States and other countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.