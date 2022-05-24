Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPTH. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $3.23 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

