Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.56. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 7,240 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 12.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XTNT. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.