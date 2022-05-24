Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.56. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 7,240 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.10.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 12.63%.
Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.
