Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Shares Down 6.5%

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.70 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.70 ($0.24). Approximately 113,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 88,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.

Get Cornerstone FS alerts:

In other news, insider Gareth Maitland Edwards bought 81,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £14,754.06 ($18,565.57).

Cornerstone FS plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone FS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone FS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.