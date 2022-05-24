Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 1,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (XTAP)
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.