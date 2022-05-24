B90 (LON:B90) Stock Price Down 11.1%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07). 607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 92,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.85 ($0.07).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.24. The stock has a market cap of £13.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48.

B90 Holdings PLC

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. The company is also involved in the provision of marketing and promotion of gaming websites, lottery, and online financial trading.

