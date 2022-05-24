B90 (LON:B90) Stock Price Down 11.1%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07). 607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 92,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.85 ($0.07).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.24. The stock has a market cap of £13.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48.
About B90 (LON:B90)
Featured Articles
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
Receive News & Ratings for B90 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B90 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.