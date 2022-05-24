Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Trading Up 0.9%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.38. 1,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 54,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aimia from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

