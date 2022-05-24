Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.