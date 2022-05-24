Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.