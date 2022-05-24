Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “
KZIA stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.
About Kazia Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.
