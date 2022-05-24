CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of LAW opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -31.78.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,266,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

