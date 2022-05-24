908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of MASS opened at $14.32 on Friday. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $449.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.08.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 19,881 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $398,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,557. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 908 Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

