Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.29. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

