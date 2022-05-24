Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of OMGA opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 15.23. Omega Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,897,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,061,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

