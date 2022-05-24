Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 17.72.

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 4.58 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of 4.50 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is 9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,140 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

