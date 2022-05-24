Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SFET opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Safe-T Group has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.69.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 46.16% and a negative net margin of 127.67%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safe-T Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 466.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Safe-T Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

