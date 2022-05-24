Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.96.

SNSE opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.27 and a quick ratio of 18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $14.02.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, Director James Peyer purchased 15,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,203 shares of company stock valued at $76,800 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 158.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

