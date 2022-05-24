Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $97.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a 1 year low of $71.13 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $57,318,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Perficient by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

