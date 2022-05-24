PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on PAVmed to $3.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

PAVM opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $89.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.22.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that PAVmed will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAVM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PAVmed by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 166,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PAVmed by 111.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PAVmed by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PAVmed by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

