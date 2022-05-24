MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($48.94) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MorphoSys from €40.00 ($42.55) to €37.00 ($39.36) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $714.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 121.54%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164,446 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

