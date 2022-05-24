Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PHAT opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $328.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $38.26.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Asit Parikh purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock worth $415,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,311,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,067,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,666,000 after buying an additional 71,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after buying an additional 290,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,880,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.