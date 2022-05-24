SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Get SPX alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPXC. TheStreet cut SPX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

SPXC stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.87. SPX has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPX by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,650,000 after buying an additional 64,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in SPX by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.