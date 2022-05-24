nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

nVent Electric stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

