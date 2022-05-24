ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ONTF. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

ON24 stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. ON24 has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,257 shares of company stock worth $1,662,891.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ON24 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ON24 by 453.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

