Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) vs. National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) and National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National American University has a beta of -1.89, indicating that its stock price is 289% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vasta Platform and National American University’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -8.99% 1.13% 0.76% National American University N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National American University shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and National American University’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $175.60 million 1.81 -$22.00 million ($0.21) -18.19 National American University $37.26 million 0.07 -$25.09 million N/A N/A

Vasta Platform has higher revenue and earnings than National American University.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vasta Platform and National American University, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 0 0 2.00 National American University 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.16%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than National American University.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats National American University on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About National American University (Get Rating)

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. As of July 31, 2019, it operated five 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. The company also engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. National American University Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

