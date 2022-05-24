Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.20 price objective on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60). Equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 40,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

