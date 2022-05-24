Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48. Timberland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

