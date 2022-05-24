Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.42 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

