Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $10.91 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after buying an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

