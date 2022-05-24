voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Alliance Global Partners

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:VJET opened at $3.86 on Friday. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.37. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VJET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of voxeljet by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of voxeljet by 32.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in voxeljet by 32.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

