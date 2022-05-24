StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.57. Summer Infant has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $16.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Summer Infant at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.
About Summer Infant (Get Rating)
Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
