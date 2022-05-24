StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.57. Summer Infant has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $16.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $109,138.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari acquired 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,402.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Summer Infant at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

About Summer Infant (Get Rating)

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.