Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

