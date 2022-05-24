Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $11.07.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
