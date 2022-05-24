Head-To-Head Comparison: Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) vs. Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) and Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Travelers Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deep Yellow and Travelers Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Travelers Companies $34.82 billion 1.19 $3.66 billion $15.80 10.89

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Yellow and Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A Travelers Companies 11.18% 13.78% 3.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Deep Yellow and Travelers Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelers Companies 2 9 3 0 2.07

Travelers Companies has a consensus target price of $178.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.57%. Given Travelers Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Travelers Companies is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Summary

Travelers Companies beats Deep Yellow on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deep Yellow Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. Deep Yellow Limited, was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial trucking industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, and program managers. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty coverages and related risk management services through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

