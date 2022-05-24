Riskified (RSKD) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) is one of 226 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Riskified to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Riskified alerts:

This table compares Riskified and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $229.14 million -$178.88 million -2.02 Riskified Competitors $3.24 billion $428.85 million 16.25

Riskified’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Riskified. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -69.08% -26.19% -19.16% Riskified Competitors -15.48% -15.22% -6.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Riskified and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50 Riskified Competitors 1400 6876 12227 347 2.55

Riskified currently has a consensus target price of $11.93, suggesting a potential upside of 133.89%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 54.36%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Riskified peers beat Riskified on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.