Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $32.76 million, a P/E ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.85. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

