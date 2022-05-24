Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of WVVI stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $32.76 million, a P/E ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.85. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.