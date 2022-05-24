First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) Shares Up 1.2%

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. 2,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.
