First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.68 and last traded at $45.68. 7,864 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 3,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.