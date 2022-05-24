First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) Shares Up 1.4%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.75. 5,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 14,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90.

